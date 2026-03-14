What Is Divorce Dust? Know All About The Viral Makeup Trend That Women Are Using To Expose Cheating Partners

A simple scroll on social media and you will hear the words, ‘married men hate glitter’. This idea seems to have birthed the trend popularly referred to as Divorce Dust. Essentially, a makeup technique, it is being practised by women to keep committed men at bay and to warn their partners of their infidelities.

What is Divorce Dust?

Contrary to what the name suggests, ‘divorce dust' is not an actual makeup product. It simply refers to body glitter, shimmer spray or glitter-infused lotions, which are easily accessible in one's vanity. These products are designed to sparkle under light and transfer easily on surfaces.

How did the Divorce Dust trend emerge?

Over a year ago, an influencer of TikTok mentioned that she had started wearing body glitter on first dates when she suspects that the man she is seeing is married or in a committed relationship and is lying about the same. Shared with the caption, ‘married men hate glitter’, the video immediately caught on. The trend soon became some sort of a movement where women began looking out for each other. In times when ‘home wrecker’ and ‘other woman’ are easily flung across on women's faces, this trend looks out for females and mobilises them against the actual culprits- disloyal, cheating men.

How does Divorce Dust work?

Unlike traditional makeup trends that focus on beauty techniques, this one plays on the symbolic power of glitter. Because glitter is lightweight and tends to stick to fabrics, it often travels from one surface to another. Many social media users jokingly claim that this makes it a “truth-revealing” beauty trick.

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In viral videos, creators often apply shimmer or loose glitter to areas like the shoulders, collarbones, arms or neck, spots where physical contact is more likely. The theory is that if a person secretly spends time with someone else, traces of glitter might unknowingly follow them. This is an easy test and a relationship surveillance for partners to know if their other halves have been intimate with someone apart from them.



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Why does it work?