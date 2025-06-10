Strawberry Moon 2025: When And Where To Watch This Celestial Event In India

Updated 10 June 2025 at 13:49 IST
Celestial events, like lunar and solar eclipses, red moons or rare sightings in the sky, across the globe always leave the people excited. Speaking of which, on June 11, people across the globe are going to witness the Strawberry Moon, but Indians can witness it today, June 10, too, just after sunset.
The Strawberry Moon will reach its full phase at 1:15 PM IST on June 11, but the best time to view the moon in India is today evening. It will appear low over the southeastern horizon owing to its position opposite the Sun. It is a rare astronomical event which occurs only once every 18.6 years. It marks the final full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.
The name comes from Native Americans, who named full moons after seasonal signs. Not just this, since June is a month of strawberries, and the moon appears a bit reddish, so that's why it is also called the Strawberry Moon. The reddish appearance is because of an optical effect caused by the moon's low angle. If you want to view the moon, then try to go to a location which is away from the city lights, giving a clear view of the horizon.
