Strawberry Moon 2025: When And Where To Watch This Celestial Event In India

Celestial events, like lunar and solar eclipses, red moons or rare sightings in the sky, across the globe always leave the people excited. Speaking of which, on June 11, people across the globe are going to witness the Strawberry Moon, but Indians can witness it today, June 10, too, just after sunset.

(Image: @notjustplanetA/X)

When and where to watch the Strawberry Moon in India?

The Strawberry Moon will reach its full phase at 1:15 PM IST on June 11, but the best time to view the moon in India is today evening. It will appear low over the southeastern horizon owing to its position opposite the Sun. It is a rare astronomical event which occurs only once every 18.6 years. It marks the final full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Why is the celestial event called the Strawberry Moon?