Struggling To Quit Smoking? These Tips Can Help You

Quitting smoking is nothing short of a boon. This will not only keep your lung health in check, but is also beneficial for overall health. However, in the beginning, breaking the addiction of cigarette smoking may seem quite difficult or even impossible. Yet, with the right guidance and strong determination, smoking can be quit completely.

Set a date to quit

The process of quitting begins with a firm decision that, starting from a specific date, you will stop smoking cigarettes. Therefore, the very first step is to set a "quitting date". Be sure to inform your family and friends about this decision so that they can provide you with the necessary emotional support. Additionally, remove items such as cigarettes, lighters and ashtrays from your home and workplace, as merely seeing these objects can trigger the urge to smoke again.

Quitting smoking can be difficult at first due to nicotine cravings | Image: Freepik

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How ​​to curb craving to smoke?

Due to nicotine addiction, it is natural to experience an intense urge to smoke. However, the good news is that this craving typically lasts for only a few minutes and this time is essential. Whenever you feel the urge to smoke, take a deep breath, drink some water, chew sugar-free gum or go for a short walk to distract yourself. These small actions prove to be extremely effective in distracting your mind during those moments and you can continue to be on journey of quitting smoking.

Avoid distractions and get rid of smoking accessories like lighters and ashtray | Image: Freepik

Make lifestyle changes

Physical exercise and adequate sleep are crucial for managing the physiological changes—known as withdrawal symptoms—that occur in the body while quitting smoking. Exercise and good sleep not only improve your mood but also make the entire process of quitting cigarettes much easier.