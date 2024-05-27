Advertisement

As summer temperatures soar, nothing beats the heat better than a traditional Indian dessert. Matka Malai Kulfi, a creamy, frozen treat, is perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings while keeping you cool. Here's a simple recipe to make this delightful dessert at home.

Ingredients

1 liter full-fat milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup condensed milk

1/4 cup fresh cream

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

10-12 saffron strands

1 tablespoon chopped pistachios

1 tablespoon chopped almonds

Clay matkas (small earthen pots) for setting the kulfi

Instructions

Boil the Milk: Pour the full-fat milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and bring it to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and ensure the milk doesn’t burn. Simmer until the milk reduces to half its original quantity.

Add Condensed Milk and Sugar: Add the condensed milk and sugar to the reduced milk. Mix well and continue to simmer. This step enhances the sweetness and richness of the kulfi.

Infuse with Saffron and Cardamom: Soak saffron strands in a tablespoon of warm milk and then add this to the mixture along with the cardamom powder. This adds a wonderful aroma and flavour to the kulfi.

Image credit: Unsplash

Incorporate Fresh Cream: Add the fresh cream to the mixture and stir continuously until well combined. The cream adds a smooth, velvety texture to the kulfi.

Mix in Nuts: Add the chopped pistachios and almonds. Mix thoroughly to distribute the nuts evenly throughout the mixture.

Prepare the Matkas: Pour the kulfi mixture into the clay matkas, filling them to the top. Cover each matka with aluminum foil or a lid.

Image credit: Unsplash

Freeze: Place the filled matkas in the freezer. Allow them to freeze for at least 6-8 hours or overnight for the best results.

Serve: Once frozen, remove the matkas from the freezer. Let them sit for a few minutes at room temperature before serving to allow the kulfi to soften slightly. Enjoy your homemade Matka Malai Kulfi!

With this recipe, you can enjoy the rich, creamy delight of Matka Malai Kulfi, bringing a touch of traditional Indian flavor to your summer days.