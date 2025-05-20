Summer Vacation: How To Plan Your 46-Day School Break Like A Pro

The summer season is in full swing across most parts of India, with temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees Celsius in many places.

This year, giving students some respite, the Ministry of Education has announced a 46-day summer break, starting from June 1 to July 16, for all government and private schools across the country.

As we prepare for the long summer vacation to escape the scorching heat and enjoy quality time with family, it's crucial to focus on thoughtful planning rather than making last-minute, mindless decisions.

To help you plan your summer vacation with ease, we've got you covered with the top tips and tricks. Check them out.

Summer vacation planning

Summer Vacation. Image: Pexels

Start planning

With the 46-day break just a few days away, it’s the perfect time to start planning. Make a list of at least 30 places and activities you want to experience this summer, and then narrow it down to the most important ones with the help of your parents or elders.

Book tickets

Once you've decided how to spend your 46-day break, be sure to buy tickets for travel, events, movies, and other activities that require an entry fee in advance. Last-minute rushes can be costly and might even derail your plans, dampening the vacation spirit.

Eat healthy