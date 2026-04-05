Sunday Reset: All About The Viral Trend That Makes Chores Feel Like Self Care

It's a new day, and a new trend has appeared on social media timelines. This time, the virality bug has bitten a phenomenon that has existed (and perhaps been followed by most people) for years, but it has got a name only just now. Sunday reset is the buzzword on Instagram and TikTok that makes a weekly appearance from Friday to Sunday.

What is the Sunday reset day?

In a gist, Sunday reset is a self-care trend, marketed as a way to find joy in the mundane. It is a mindful routine people follow at the end of the weekend to organise their space, mind, and schedule. Unlike rigid planning systems, this trend focuses on doing small, manageable tasks that create a sense of calm and control. To-do lists, panic-creating rules and rigid timetables have no place in Sunday reset.

Why is the Sunday reset going viral?

The appeal lies in its simplicity. In contrast to hustle culture, the Sunday Reset promotes balance. Social media is flooded with short videos showcasing clean spaces, skincare routines, journaling, and meal prep, which have made it aspirational yet achievable. It resonates especially with young professionals and students looking to reduce weekday stress without sacrificing their weekend relaxation.



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How to practice the Sunday reset?



Declutter

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Start with light cleaning. Organise your desk, change bedsheets, or do pending laundry to clear the clutter. A tidy environment can instantly uplift your mood.

Plan the upcoming week

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Spend a few minutes reviewing your calendar, setting priorities, and noting important tasks. This helps reduce Monday anxiety.

Prep simple meals

Prepping basic ingredients or planning meals can save time during busy weekdays and encourage healthier eating habits.

Self-care rituals

From skincare to a relaxing shower or reading a book, dedicating time to yourself is key. It’s about feeling refreshed, not rushed.

Digital detox (optional)