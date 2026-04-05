'Thailand Tattoo' Is Viral For All The Wrong Reasons, Know Why Travellers Are Being Alerted About It

Chatter around Thailand Tattoo has surfaced on social media across the globe. However, the name of the viral phenomenon is quite misleading, and it's not what you think. People who have visited Thailand recently have shared videos of the streets and crowded areas of the regions with people walking with bandaged limbs. This replicates the common after-tattoo bandage that patrons put on in order to secure it from externalities.

Why is Thailand Tattoo viral on social media?

To cover the wide and diverse landscape of Thailand, travellers often opt for scooty. The swift two-wheeler easily glides across terrains and is a popular choice in several tourist destinations. However, this is exactly what gives Thailand a bad name on social media.

Travellers have shared that riding on the two-wheelers in the harsh summer for too long leaves them with big marks, mirroring a sunburn. The tourists call this ‘exhaust’ burn. Another reason for the same is popular road accidents that occur while riding scooties. This leads to travellers seeking medical attention and consequentally a bandage being placed on the affected area. While gliding through your Thailand itinerary in a scooty may seem like a lucrative option, the viral ‘Thailand tattoo’ trend is a friendly reminder of all the damage it can do.



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This has led to social media being flooded with videos of huge crowds walking through Thailand's streets with a bandage. Some have even called it ‘bandage fashion’ with the first-aid supply doubling as a sarotarial accessory for some. People who have suffered from a similar injury are sharing their experiences on social media, while others who are taking the walking route in Thailand have shared clips from the street.

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However, there is a pivot to the Thailand Tattoo. Travellers are simply advised to obey traffic rules, wear a helmet, and ride safely. It is also recommended for tourists to wear full-length bottoms if opting to ride on a scooty, or roam around after sunset.