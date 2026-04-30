Sweat Causing Clothes To Smell Bad? Here's How To Use Alum To Remove Odour

Sweating is extremely normal during the summer season. However, perspiration often leads to strong body odour. At times, this odour can cause a person to feel self-conscious or uncomfortable. To minimise the smell of sweat, it is essential to pay attention to personal hygiene. Instead of using chemical-laden deodorants, you can opt for natural home remedies. Alum (Fitkari) is one such remedy that can effectively eliminate body odour caused by sweat. Alum possesses anti-bacterial properties that help reduce the bacteria responsible for generating unpleasant smells.

How ​​to use alum?

You can apply alum directly to your body immediately after bathing. After your shower, take a piece of wet alum and rub it gently over your feet, underarms, and any other areas of the body prone to excessive sweating. By reducing bacterial growth, the alum effectively prevents body odour.

Sweat causes clothes we wear during summer to smell bad | Iamge: Freepik

Using alum water

Prepare a solution by dissolving alum powder in a glass of water. Then, using a cotton ball or pad, apply this alum water to the specific parts of your body where you experience heavy sweating.

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Use as a spray

You can also utilise alum water as a natural body spray. Prepare the alum water solution as described above, and then spray it directly onto your underarms or feet. Alum water serves as an excellent natural alternative to commercial deodorants.

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If washing clothes frequently is not an option, try using alum or fitkari to drive away sweat odour | Image: Freepik

Eliminating foot odour