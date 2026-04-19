Get Oil-Free Skin With This 3-Ingredient Homemade Face Mask

Summer usually brings with it a variety of skin problems. The dryness in the weather robs the skin of essential nutrients, making the face look dry and undernourished. Adding to skin issues during rising temperatures is tanning. Those with oily skin may experience more problems during the summer season. In order to reduce oiliness of the skin in the summers, incorporate this nutrient-rich face pack into your skincare routine and witness results within just a few weeks.

How to make a face mask for oily skin?

To make this face pack, you'll need multani mitti powder, sandalwood powder and rose water. First, take one teaspoon of multani mitti powder and one teaspoon of sandalwood powder into a bowl. Add a little rose water to the same bowl and mix everything thoroughly. If you don't have rose water, you can also use cold water. You can use this smooth paste as a face pack to keep your skin nourished and oil-free during summers.

Oiliness in the skin increases during summers | Image: Freepik

How to use this face mask?

Apply this paste thoroughly to your entire face and the neck area. For best results, leave this face pack on your skin until it dries. Once the pack dries, you can wash your face. You can use this face pack 1-3 times a week to see results.

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Keeping skin clean and hydrated helps reduce oiliness | Image: Freepik

Benefits for the skin

This face pack, rich in medicinal properties, can be effective in reducing excess oil on your face. Does oily skin cause blemishes? If so, you can use this face pack to remove blemishes. Applying this face pack during the summer season also cools the skin. However, before applying this face pack to your entire face, you should remember to do a patch test.