The hot and humid summer months bring with themselves several challenges for plant parents. It's important to adjust your care routine to ensure that your indoor plants remain healthy and vibrant. Here are some tips and tricks to help you take care of your indoor plants and keep them thriving, lush green throughout the summer.

Adjust watering schedule

With increased temperatures and sunlight, indoor plants may require more frequent watering during the summer. However, it's essential to avoid overwatering, as this can lead to root rot and other issues. Check the moisture level of the soil regularly and water your plants when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch.

Adjust water schedule | Image: Unsplash

Provide adequate drainage

Ensure that your pots have proper drainage holes to allow excess water to escape. This prevents waterlogging and helps maintain optimal soil moisture levels for your plants. Use a well-draining potting mix to promote healthy root growth and prevent water accumulation at the bottom of the pot.

Monitor humidity levels

Indoor plants may experience fluctuations in humidity levels during the summer, especially if you're running air conditioning or fans indoors. To increase humidity around your plants, you can place a tray filled with water and pebbles beneath the pots or use a humidifier in the room.

Protect from direct sunlight

While many indoor plants enjoy bright, indirect sunlight, excessive exposure to direct sunlight can cause sunburn and leaf damage, particularly during the intense summer heat. Place your plants away from windows or use sheer curtains to filter sunlight and prevent scorching.

Protect your plants from direct sunlight | Image: Unsplash

Rotate plants

Rotate your indoor plants regularly to ensure even growth and prevent them from leaning towards the light source. This helps promote balanced development and encourages healthy foliage throughout the plant.

Fertilize sparingly

During the summer months, indoor plants may benefit from occasional fertilization to support growth and flowering. However, avoid over fertilizing, as this can lead to fertilizer burn and nutrient imbalances. Use a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted to half strength and apply it every 4-6 weeks during the growing season.

Fertilize your plants sparingly | Image: Unsplash

Keep an eye out for pests

Warmer temperatures can attract pests such as aphids, spider mites, and mealybugs to indoor plants. Regularly inspect your plants for signs of pest infestation, such as yellowing leaves, sticky residue, or visible insects. If detected, treat the affected plants promptly with organic pest control methods or insecticidal soap.