Teenpreneurs Who Built Businesses Before Their Class 12 Boards

Becoming an entrepreneur is not a cake walk, it takes dedication, planning, effort and support of your near and dear ones. While many try to establish their company in their 20s and 30s, there are some prodigies across the globe who turned out to be successful 'Teen entrepreneurs' even before they graduate from their schools. From Caroline Bercaw and Isabel Bercaw to Hillary Yip, a look at teens who turned out to be successful even before they earned a school degree.

Caroline Bercaw, 15, and Isabel Bercaw, 16 - Da Bomb Bath Fizzers

Bercaw sisters thought of a business idea when they were just 10 and 11 years old, as they liked bath bombs but didn't like the after effects of them. So they decided to create their own bath bombs and presented them at fairs, gift shops and salons. Soon, they started getting requests for handmade bath bombs, and voila, they launched their product in 2015. Da Bomb Bath Fizzers was launched when they were still in high school, and now the company employs over 100 people and sells over 500,000 bath bombs a month.

Hillary Yip, 12 - MinorMynas

Hillary was 10 when she pitched and started working on her idea. It all happened when she and her brother were sent to a summer program in Taiwan to learn Chinese. There, the siblings learned the language quickly without any hassle, and this gave Hillary an idea of a video-sharing platform to help all the kids and teens learn the language as a community. When she turned 11, she pitched her idea to multiple entrepreneurship competitions and won certificates like AIA Emerging Entrepreneur Challenge 2016 1st Place and Best Business. By 12, she launched her own online educational platform, MinorMynas, and after a few years, she launched an improved version on iOS. The app allows kids to communicate through chat groups and video calls, encouraging peer-to-peer learning and cultural understanding.



Maya Penn, 8 - Maya's Ideas