These 6 Daily Habits That Are Secretly Harming Your Brain Without Even You Realising

Many of us start our day by scrolling our phones, checking notifications, or going directly to our usual routines. However, these small habits can lead to major health problems, including our brain, which can disrupt the brain’s function, memory, emotional regulation and cognitive clarity.

According to the emerging neuroscience, these are the 6 habits that affect our brain health:

1) Skipping breakfast

Skipping your morning meal can reduce the size and function of your hippocampus, the part of your brain that is responsible for learning and memory.

2) Multitasking

Multitasking creates mental clutter, hinders deep thinking, and increases the levels of stress.

3) Constant phone notifications

According to multiple neurologists, notifications’ buzzes and sounds put the brain into hyper-vigilant mode, which increases the dopamine and cortisol levels, leading to addiction and stress.

4) Avoiding natural sunlight

Staying indoors can dull your brain health. As sunlight exposure plays a vital role in influencing serotonin and dopamine production, that is responsible for mood, motivation, and focus.

5) Drink too little

Mild dehydration is also known as temporary shrinking of the brain tissues. It impairs short-term memory, focus, and processing speed. Drinking too little can lead to mental fatigue, slower reflexes, and increased irritability.

6) Oversleeping

