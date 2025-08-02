These 6 Daily Habits That Are Secretly Harming Your Brain Without Even You Realising

Updated 2 August 2025 at 15:11 IST
Many of us start our day by scrolling our phones, checking notifications, or going directly to our usual routines. However, these small habits can lead to major health problems, including our brain, which can disrupt the brain’s function, memory, emotional regulation and cognitive clarity.
Skipping your morning meal can reduce the size and function of your hippocampus, the part of your brain that is responsible for learning and memory.
Multitasking creates mental clutter, hinders deep thinking, and increases the levels of stress.
According to multiple neurologists, notifications’ buzzes and sounds put the brain into hyper-vigilant mode, which increases the dopamine and cortisol levels, leading to addiction and stress.
Staying indoors can dull your brain health. As sunlight exposure plays a vital role in influencing serotonin and dopamine production, that is responsible for mood, motivation, and focus.
Mild dehydration is also known as temporary shrinking of the brain tissues. It impairs short-term memory, focus, and processing speed. Drinking too little can lead to mental fatigue, slower reflexes, and increased irritability.
READ MORE: Not Just Green and Red: Discover The Meaning Of 5 Different Colour Markings On Packaged Food
Regularly sleeping more than 9 to 10 hours a night has been linked to brain fog, lower attention span, and increased risk of neurodegeneration (progressive decline in the structure or function of neurons, often leading to cell death).
Published 2 August 2025 at 15:11 IST