These 6 Genius Home Maintenance Tips Will Help You Beat The Monsoon Woes

Monsoon in India means lush greenery, fresh air, and unique scents. However, it also comes with multiple challenges such as humidity, heavy rainfall, waterlogging and what not, which make it crucial to prepare and protect your home properly to save your precious dwelling from the elements of nature.

Experts advise to follow these tips to keep your home happy and safe:

1)Add vibrant colors to refresh your upholstery

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Refreshing your upholstery with colorful cushion covers, bedsheets, and throws can make a significant difference. Choose some bright colors such as orange, pink and sunny yellow to enliven your interior.

2)Introduce fresh flowers and indoor plants

Representation of photo from Pinterest

You can bring some plants and flowers to your house which will not only help in improving the indoor air quality but also reduce dampness, and create a calming and peaceful environment that promotes relaxation and well-being.

3)Use scented candles

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Scented candles are a great way to mask any musty smells that come with the rainy season. You can buy it offline or online which are available in multiple varieties such as lavender, vanilla, or jasmine. These scenes will entirely fill your space with a pleasant aroma.

4)Protect outdoor furniture

Representation of photo from Pinterest

To protect your outdoor wooden pieces, you can properly seal your furniture with a waterproof sealant before the rain begins, this way you can prevent moisture from penetrating moisture through wood and causing any damage.

5) Ensure proper ventilation

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Proper ventilation during the monsoon season is highly crucial to prevent dampness and mold growth. Arrange your furnishings in such a way that helps to allow for optimal airflow into your house.

6) Electrical Safety

Representation of photo from Pinterest

During the rainy seasons, electrical safety is crucial. To prevent any electrical accidents, avoid touching the circuits with wet hands and unplug your appliances during the storms.