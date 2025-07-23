These 6 Genius Home Maintenance Tips Will Help You Beat The Monsoon Woes

Updated 23 July 2025 at 20:36 IST
Monsoon in India means lush greenery, fresh air, and unique scents. However, it also comes with multiple challenges such as humidity, heavy rainfall, waterlogging and what not, which make it crucial to prepare and protect your home properly to save your precious dwelling from the elements of nature.
Refreshing your upholstery with colorful cushion covers, bedsheets, and throws can make a significant difference. Choose some bright colors such as orange, pink and sunny yellow to enliven your interior.
You can bring some plants and flowers to your house which will not only help in improving the indoor air quality but also reduce dampness, and create a calming and peaceful environment that promotes relaxation and well-being.
Scented candles are a great way to mask any musty smells that come with the rainy season. You can buy it offline or online which are available in multiple varieties such as lavender, vanilla, or jasmine. These scenes will entirely fill your space with a pleasant aroma.
To protect your outdoor wooden pieces, you can properly seal your furniture with a waterproof sealant before the rain begins, this way you can prevent moisture from penetrating moisture through wood and causing any damage.
Proper ventilation during the monsoon season is highly crucial to prevent dampness and mold growth. Arrange your furnishings in such a way that helps to allow for optimal airflow into your house.
During the rainy seasons, electrical safety is crucial. To prevent any electrical accidents, avoid touching the circuits with wet hands and unplug your appliances during the storms.
READ MORE: Sawan Shivaratri 2025: When Is Shravana Shivratri? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Vidhi, Significance And More About This Festival
By ensuring these proactive steps, you can ensure that your property remains safe, dry and comfortable, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of the rains without any disruptions.
Published 23 July 2025 at 20:35 IST