Tips To Stay Hydrated This Summer Season

With the onset of the summer season, scorching sun and hot winds have also begun. Dehydration is a common issue during this season. In fact, the body loses water rapidly during this time, significantly increasing the risk of dehydration. Lack of water can lead to fatigue, dizziness, headaches, weakness, dry mouth, and, at times, even serious health complications. Therefore, it is essential to keep the body well-hydrated during the summer months.

Drink Plenty of water

During summers, cultivate the habit of drinking water every one to two hours. Aim to consume at least 8 glasses of water throughout the day. You can enhance the flavour of plain water by adding slices of lemon, mint or cucumber.



Also read: Adding This To Your Cooler Will Help Keep Water Clean For Long Periods

Lemon water

Lemon water not only instantly refreshes the body, but the Vitamin C and electrolytes present in it also help maintain the body's water and salt balance.

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Apart from fighting dehydration, lemon is also rich in Vitamin C | Image: Freepik

Eat fruits

Fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, snake cucumber (kakri), oranges and strawberries have a very high water content. Consuming these not only keeps the body hydrated but also provides essential vitamins and minerals. Watermelon and cucumber, in particular, are excellent choices for keeping the body cool during the summer.

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Coconut water

Coconut water serves as a natural energy drink during the summer season. It contains potassium, sodium, and other electrolytes that rapidly replenish the body's water levels. It provides an instant energy boost to the body and helps alleviate fatigue.

Fruits like watermelon can keep you hydrated during summers | Image: Freepik

Cucumber and snake cucumber (Kakri)

Cucumbers and snake cucumbers are rich in water content. Consuming them as part of a salad helps maintain the body's moisture levels and also improves digestion.

Drink water from an earthen pot

Water stored in an earthen pot cools naturally and provides a gentle, gradual cooling effect to the body. While extremely cold water from a refrigerator can negatively impact digestion, water from an earthen pot is far more beneficial for one's health.

Regulate your tea and coffee consumption