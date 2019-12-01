Best Places To See The Northern Lights Across The World

The Aurora Borealis, or the Northern lights appeared at the night time when the sky is clear with no clouds and when the dark hours materialise in its full strength. These northern lights are most visible in the areas where the weather is cold. Here are 5 best places in the world to see Northern Lights from:

Iceland

The latitude and longitude of Iceland are ideal for getting a chance to glimpse the lights in the sky. The best season to catch a sight of these lights is the winter or the fall season. The best time is to visit between September to April. You can stay in a tent or AirBNB cabins, which may offer the view of the picturesque Aurora in your own private campervan.

Alaska:

The whole of Alaska is the best place to spot the Northern lights. Alaska has plenty to offer you other than the Northern lights in terms of tourist attraction. You can enjoy the same Aurora during steaming hot springs as well. The only reason to suggest to choose winter for the sight is that the nights are longer in winter. Alaska also offers flightseeing trips for the magical experience.

Northern Canada:

Northern Canada can be reached very easily via flights and has is treat for those who enjoy remote and pristine wilderness. Oftentimes one can witness aurora borealis in Northern Canada. One can visit the place in late August till mid-April and enjoy the beautiful sight.

Quick Tips for Aurora Spotting:

To spot the clear stars and Aurora, you need to seek out the dark skies and escape all the light and the city light that might ruin its visibility.

Visiting at the right time at the right place is important. Clear skies and long hours of darkness is extremely important to see the aurora.

Photographing aurora is a tricky part, but you can do your research before getting a picture.

