5 Dog-friendly Destinations For Perfect Getaway With Your Furry Friend

If you are dreaming about sandy beaches or the scenic mountains, it is time to pack your bags and seek some travel inspiration. Make unforgettable memories with your four-legged companion that will make their tails wag and your heart soar with this list of pet-friendly accommodations that cater not only to the wanderlust in you but also to the needs and desires of our beloved pet.

If you are looking for dog-friendly accommodations for your next holiday, simply select the ‘pets allowed’ filter on the Booking.com website or app and pick the perfect stay from the filtered results.

For a VIP treatment for you & your pet! - Coorg

Escape from your daily routine and explore Kodagu, also known as "The Scotland of India," where you and your furry friend can enjoy the fresh mountain air and wide-open spaces. The luxurious Birchwood Retreat in Madikeri is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a variety of recreational activities for both you and your furry pet to enjoy. Situated on a coffee estate, the retreat provides an opportunity to witness an array of birdlife and small mammals, including a friendly pack of four indie dogs who would be more than happy to bond with your furry companion while sharing a room with you. Additionally, the retreat offers customised meals for your dogs, and the coffee estate is ideal for long walks, both on and off the leash.

For beachy clicks and sands in paws! - Goa

Tucked away in a beautiful setting, Whiteflower Cottages in Vagator provide a perfect mix of traditional appeal and contemporary conveniences, making it an ideal escape for those seeking a peaceful and genuine Goan getaway. This extraordinary, pet-friendly sanctuary not only welcomes dogs but also honours them. With exclusive amenities for canines, vast play zones, spacious outdoors, and a calming beach-like ambience, it is a paradise where both four-legged friends and their humans can have an unforgettable vacation together.

For that cosy yet nature-friendly pawfect vacation! - Munnar

Pleasant Hill Resort is renowned for its stunning setting amidst verdant tea plantations and misty hills. It is a peaceful retreat that warmly welcomes your furry four-legged friends. With breathtaking views, exceptional service, and a harmonious blend of comfortable accommodations, it is an ideal destination for a tranquil escape in the heart of Kerala's picturesque landscape. The resort offers a range of amenities designed for your dogs' enjoyment, including spacious play areas, grooming facilities, and customised menus. Your vacation in Munnar promises to be a delightful experience for both you and your furry companion.

For that historic yet chasing-the-tail trip – Jaipur

Devi Ratn-IHCL SeleQtions in Jaipur stands out for its remarkable fusion of contemporary luxury and traditional Rajasthan heritage. Situated amid the rugged Aravalli hills, the hotel offers a truly immersive experience with its avant-garde design, opulent accommodations, and rejuvenating wellness spa, making it a distinctive gem in Jaipur’s hospitality landscape. With a dedicated “Canine Butlers'' programme, the hotel provides exclusive amenities, services and experiences tailored for dogs ensuring an unforgettable getaway for pet owners.

For a picturesque yet snowy-capped winter wonderland! - Manali

If you are seeking a luxurious getaway that seamlessly combines natural beauty with comfort, Woods Villa in Manali is the perfect destination. The mountainside cottages offer a stunning panoramic view and are equipped with top-notch amenities. What’s Even better, the cottages are pet-friendly, allowing you to bring your furry friends along for a truly inclusive vacation experience. Enjoy the breathtaking surroundings and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones, both human and animal.