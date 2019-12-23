Things To Do In Connaught Place: 3 Rooftop Restaurants In Delhi To Visit With Friends

Delhi is no doubt one of the most beautiful places in India. It is known for its tourist attractions, food, and marketplaces. However, Delhi is known for its famous restaurants too. So, if you are planning to spend time with your friends around Delhi, then you should consider visiting these beautiful rooftop restaurants around Connaught Place in the capital city.

ALSO READ | Five Awadhi Dishes To Treat Your Taste Buds When You Travel In The Region

3 best rooftop restaurants in Connaught Place

Oh My God

If you are planning to through a birthday party, then this is the best place is one of the best options. It is a multicuisine restaurant. Oh My God is famous for its Banana Hazelnut and Molecular Jelly Cocktail. Coming to the dishes, Bhoot Jolokia Tandoori Chicken Drum Stick is worth trying too. You also get various discounts and complimentary dishes on your first visit. You should consider visiting the place.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Govenment Denies Maryam Nawaz Permission To Travel Abroad

Unplugged Courtyard

Unplugged Courtyard is one of the best places to visit in Delhi. It has live music and also some great cultures of food. It includes European, Italian, North Indian and Asian food. Do not miss out on Chicken Dim Sums, the fish is not only delicious but filling. Their famous dish also includes 'Seekh Kababs' which give a perfect company to one of their smooth cocktails. Since it is Christmas, The terrace seating in Unplugged Courtyard is perfect for a sunny day in the winters.

ALSO READ | Israel Issues Travel Permits To Christians Living In Gaza Strip For Christmas

Ardor 2.1

Ardor 2.1 is the best place for Thalis and they are so filling that one thali will be enough for four people. You cannot afford to miss Cheese Garlic Naan and Aloo Kulcha they are the famous dishes to have with any gravy of your choice. The interior has a positive vibe to it and is decorated with particularly Bollywood theme.

ALSO READ | Transport Strikes Disrupt Christmas Travel In France