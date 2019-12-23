Five Awadhi Dishes To Treat Your Taste Buds When You Travel In The Region

Awadhi is the native cuisine of Northern India which is similar to the Bhojpuri cuisine and the cooking pattern of Lucknow. The cuisine is also similar to the cuisine of Central Asia and the Middle east. The Awadhi cuisine is made up of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. It is also popularly known as Nawabi food to many.

5 Awadhi dishes to treat your tastebuds

Biryani

Biryani is one of the most popular dishes across the country. It is a rice dish mixed with meat and comes from Muslim cuisine. It is cooked by mixing meat curry and rice. The rice and the curry are cooked separately with different herbs and spices and combined together to simmer make biryani.

Pilaf

Pilaf or Pilau is also a rice dish and the entire recipe involves cooking the rice and spices with stock or broth. The broth prepared is either made out of vegetables of meat. Pilaf is garnished with raisins and nuts like cashew.

Aloo gobi

Aloo gobi is a vegetarian dish which originates in the Indian subcontinent. Aloo means potato and gobi means cauliflower. It is popular Indian and Pakistani cuisine cooked with potatoes, cauliflower, and various Indian spices.

Chicken Curry

Chicken curry is a common delicacy of the Indian subcontinent, cuisine of Asia and the British cuisine. Chicken curry is cooked in different ways with different spices. The traditional Awadhi cuisine chicken curry includes spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and mace powder.

Halwa

Halwa is a popular dessert made during the winters, in North East India. Halwas are prepared from different cereals, gram flour, wheat flour along with nuts, eggs, sooji and ghee. Other varieties of halwa include cornstarch, rice flour, sesame and sunflower. Every Awadhi cuisine dish is incomplete without a piece of halwa in the dessert.

