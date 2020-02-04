Union Budget
Union Budget
Top Things To Do In South Korea: Places In Seoul That You Should Add To Your Bucket List

Travel

Top things to do in South Korea include going to Seoul that has beautiful palaces to explore. Read more to know about sightseeing spots to include on the list.

Top things to do in South Korea

South Korea is one of the most beautiful places in East Asia. There are some adventurous places, breathtaking landscapes, delicious food, ancient temples and much more to explore in South Korea.

The country is also known for its high-tech cities such as Seoul, which also the capital of South Korea. Take a look at things you can do in South Korea.

Places to explore in South Korea

Seoul palace

If you are planning to visit South Korea, then missing out on a trip to Seoul will be a mistake. There are four different palaces in Seoul including Changdeokgung, Cheonggyeonggung, Deoksugung, and Gyeonhuigung. Each palace offers its own unique history and has its own beauty.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Namdaemun and Dongdaemun Market

South Korea is also known for its shopping. There are different things you can buy in the capital city of South Korea, Seoul.

You will get different types of things in Namdaemun and Dongdaemun Market. Souvenirs' shop, boutiques' shop, malls, are the most popular places to explore. Traditionally, Namdaemun is a day market and Dongdaemun is a night market and both the markets have specific schedules accordingly. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Seoul Grand Park

A family trip to Seoul Grand Park is worth exploring. National Museum of Contemporary Art and Seoul Land are the popular places in Seoul Grand Park. It is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 정선우 Seonwoo_Jeong (@sunw2003_jeong) on

 

