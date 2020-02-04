Top Things To Do In South Korea: Places In Seoul That You Should Add To Your Bucket List

South Korea is one of the most beautiful places in East Asia. There are some adventurous places, breathtaking landscapes, delicious food, ancient temples and much more to explore in South Korea.

The country is also known for its high-tech cities such as Seoul, which also the capital of South Korea. Take a look at things you can do in South Korea.

ALSO READ | BTS' Net Worth In 2019 Makes Them The Richest South Korean Band

Places to explore in South Korea

Seoul palace

If you are planning to visit South Korea, then missing out on a trip to Seoul will be a mistake. There are four different palaces in Seoul including Changdeokgung, Cheonggyeonggung, Deoksugung, and Gyeonhuigung. Each palace offers its own unique history and has its own beauty.

ALSO READ | South Korea Indicts Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk On Several Charges

ALSO READ | China, Japan, South Korea Meet As North Korean Threat Looms

Namdaemun and Dongdaemun Market

South Korea is also known for its shopping. There are different things you can buy in the capital city of South Korea, Seoul.

You will get different types of things in Namdaemun and Dongdaemun Market. Souvenirs' shop, boutiques' shop, malls, are the most popular places to explore. Traditionally, Namdaemun is a day market and Dongdaemun is a night market and both the markets have specific schedules accordingly.

ALSO READ | South Korea, US Forces Practice Raiding Enemy Facilities As North Korea Tensions Rise

Seoul Grand Park

A family trip to Seoul Grand Park is worth exploring. National Museum of Contemporary Art and Seoul Land are the popular places in Seoul Grand Park. It is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.