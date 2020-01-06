BTS' Net Worth In 2019 Makes Them The Richest South Korean Band

BTS, the most successful K-pop band, has sold millions of copies and staged numerous tours across the various countries. BTS band kick-started their journey in the South Korean music industry in 2013. Тhеіr fіrѕt ѕоng, tіtlеd Nо Моrе Drеаm frоm аn аlbum thаt wаѕ tіtlеd 2 Сооl 4 Ѕkооl was bankrolled by Big Hit Entertainment. The seven-member have V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga. Initially started as a hip hop, BTS is acknowledged by the critics and the audience for their refreshing music. BTS has not only stolen the hearts of their fans but has also bagged a big amount of checks in their career of six years. Their net worth makes them the richest K-pop group.

Details of BTS's Net Worth 2019

Reportedly, the total number of awards that the group has won is 61 while the nominations are over 100. According to various reports, the band has sold over 1 million copies of their albums. BTS has endorsed many brands known internationally. From beauty products to automobiles, the group has been signed as the face for many leading products and industries. Reportedly, the most expensive ticket to one of the concerts on their new world tour was sold for $3,849.38 - for a show in Chicago—and on an average, tickets were sold for $823, making them more expensive than Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour.

Reported by many websites, the net worth of BTS is estimated between $45 to $60 million, whereas many other reports quote that they earned $60 million or more than it in 2019 from their various endorsements, tours, concerts, and albums. Their best-selling album of the year 2019, titled Map of the Soul: Persona, has recorded sold 3.2 million copies worldwide. The runner-up albums Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear also sold an estimated 2.2 million and 1.8 million copies. Each member of the richest K-pop band boasts the amount between $6 to $8 million.

