Canada Travel Tips: 5 Ways To Travel Around Canada For Every Type Of Traveller

Canada is the second-largest country in the world after Russia by total area. Canada's beautiful snow-capped mountains, lakes, green landscapes, forest and wildlife attract many tourists. The country has more lakes than the rest of the world's lakes combined. The country's other amazing scenic treats and the large coastline makes it very popular among tourists. Here are the ways to travel around Canada for every budget and holiday type:

5 ways to travel around Canada

Canada by air

Toronto Pearson International Airport is Canada’s busiest airport, closely followed by Vancouver International Airport, Montreal Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, etc. Air Canada is the country’s primary airline, while West Jet and Porter Airlines are second with affordable low-cost carriers. Flight fares are generally costlier to remote areas because of the monopoly the smaller carriers have on their destinations. For people who are looking to fly into multiple cities around Canada during one trip, then flexible flight passes are also available. Be sure you read the rules and regulations properly before booking flight tickets.

Canada by train

Rail travel is an excellent mode of transport in Canada as the country’s most beautiful and pretty sceneries come to life in the process. VIA Rail is the main and only passenger train operator in the country that is run by the Canadian government. Train fares are generally higher than flights so early booking is advised to get cheap and discounted prices. Trains passes are also available that will give you options for seven to ten trips over a given travel period. Economy class tickets are worth it, and you’ll get to avail the showers, additional lounges, and sometimes meals in the restaurant cars in several sleeper trains.

Canada by car

Exploring Canada by car gives travellers much freedom and flexibility. While renting cars in Canada, look for companies like Avis, Hertz, and Thrifty. In British Columbia, local agencies like PractiCar and in Ontario Routes Car and Truck Rentals are available at cheaper prices. Drivers need to strictly follow the rules while driving in Canada. Taxis services are also easily available in major cities. Metered fares are the norm, so there’s need to negotiate on price. Uber is also available in some Canadian cities.

Canada by bus

The country’s bus services are safe, comfortable and cheaper than train travel. Buses are often the only mode of transportation in less densely populated areas. Tickets are available online, over call, as well as at the bus terminals. Bookings are advised for discounts.

Canada by ferry

The ferry is a great way to explore the western and eastern coasts of Canada. The prices are reasonable and you don’t need to book tickets in advance here unless you're transporting a car. Multiple ferry services cover the entire country's coastline perfectly.

