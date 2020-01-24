Prince Harry, Meghan Find Home In Canada's Most Royal City Victoria

After weeks of discussion with the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally settled into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities, Victoria, British Columbia, as per reports. The city, named after a queen who reigned until 1901 during the great expansion of the British Empire, is believed to be 'more British than the British'. The city has also been a stop for members of the royal family who visit Canada and it is also a former British colony whose head of state officially remains the British Sovereign.

While speaking to an international media outlet, several local residents said that the couple would feel at home and enjoy more privacy than Britain. They further added that the city is beautiful and Prince Harry would be 'just another person on the street' in Victoria. The Canadian city, which is a part of the province of BC, has a milder climate than the rest of Canada and is also a place chosen by thousands of British pensioners to retire. Back in 2016, Prince William also brought his wife, Kate Middleton and their children to the city during the official visit to Canada.

Legal warning to media

Prince Harry arrived in Canada earlier this week to start a new life with wife Meghan Markle and his eight-month-old son Archie. However, as soon as he arrived, the couple reportedly launched a legal warning to media over photographs of Duchess near seaside bolthole. The photographs were published in newspapers and websites in Canada and the lawyers claimed that the photos of the Duchess walking her dogs and carrying her son were taken by photographers hiding in bushes and spying on her.

The couple, who got married back in 2018, has always faced scrutiny from the British tabloid. Prince Harry recently also asserted that the decision of stepping back from their royal duties is at least in part because of press scrutiny, saying that the media is a powerful force and added that 'there was really no other option'. The couple has repeatedly also admitted that they were struggling with media scrutiny and have regularly hit out at the press in statements and in the courts.

