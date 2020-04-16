Adventure Sports In Bali You Need To Try: Here's Our Top 5 Picks For You

Known as the Island of Gods, Bali is a one of most stunning locales in Indonesia when it comes to travel. Bali is famous for its exotic islands and adventure sports. It is nothing short of a paradise for sports enthusiasts. The island is located in the east of Java and west region of Lombok.

Source: Limitless Travel Couples Instagram

There are numerous things to do in Bali or places to visit- from witnessing the beauty of Ulun Danu Temple to shopping silver in Celuk. But out of all things to do in Bali, the major attraction of the Indonesian Island is the availability of distinct adventure sports. So what's the wait for, let's take a look at some of the most popular Adventures sports in Bali you need to try.

Must-Try Adventure Sports in Bali

1. Water Skiing

Source: Pink O Pallo Instagram

Water Skiing can be counted amongst the famous adventure sports in Bali one can lay hands on. Not only is it super fun but also gives you an adrenaline rush making your trip to Bali a memorable one. You can consider going to the Uluwatu, Tanjung Benoa Beach, Kota, where you can indulge in water skiing experience at a reasonable cost. The only catch here is that you must know swimming. As a powerboat pulls you, while you try to balance on a skiboard.

2. ATV Quad biking

Source: Made Teo Instagram

If you are a fan of extreme sports and speed, ATV Quad biking is something you should definitely add to your must-try adventure sports in Bali list. All you need to do is sit on an ATV Quad bike and ride on some rugged terrains, it is indeed a messy sport but a very nice one. Once the ride is over, you will know that all that mud over your body is worth it.

3. Parasailing

Source: BD&G Instagram

For those who love heights, and wish to catch a glimpse of the scenic view from the top, Parasailing is the ideal adventure sport in Bali for you to try. At Tanjung Benoa one can try this fun-filled adventure sport, where you will be connected with a speed boat and your parachute will help you float in the air.

4. Bali Flying Fish

Source: Lucky Holidays Tours & Travel Instagram

Most adventure sports enthusiasts are familiar with Flying Fish ride at Tanjung Benoa Beach. It is most unique and one of its kind adventure sport in Bali, which will surely give you chills. There are 3 banana boats attached to each other, tourists are required to sit in that fish boat together with safety gears. Then a speedboat pulls that fish boat so fast that it floats in the air. A highly recommended adventure sport for all the adventure junkies.

5. Sea Walking

Source: Shraddha Chavan Instagram

When talking about adventure sports in Bali there's no way we fail to mention the most popular water sports, Sea Walking. Yes, Bali offers its tourists once in a lifetime experience, wherein you can actually take a walk at on under the sea on the ground. You can witness a wide variety of fishes and also gaze at the coral reefs.