Australian Research Stations On Antarctica Need Around 150 People For Jobs

The Australian government has advertised 150 jobs for various positions at research stations on Antarctica to fill a big gap in the sector for the 2020-21 season. The jobs will require the applicants to make themselves available from four-month summer stints to 15 months. The positions are available in the areas ranging from chefs, carpenters, watercraft operator, medical practitioner, welder, electrician, plumber, and many more.

Jobs and perks

Among several requirements, there is an opportunity to serve as a Field Training Officer (FTO) responsible for the planning, scheduling and delivery of Antarctic and sub-Antarctic field training. The employees have to provide support to groups working in the field and coordinate field safety and the development of station search and rescue capabilities.

“FTOs are employed in summer jobs at all stations. Senior FTOs are selected from suitable FTO candidates for summer and/or winter jobs. Senior FTOs employed in winter jobs are also responsible for managing station stores over the winter season,” read the online advertisement.

The employees will receive an annual base salary of $80,137 while in Australia. There will be additional allowances totalling $60,974 per annum payable while working in Antarctica.

Read: Australia: Man Cooks Pork In His Car On Hot Day, Netizens Ask For Invite

Station Supply Officers are required to provide supply chain management support to the Australian Antarctic Program. The role will undertake essential supply and logistics functions to ensure efficient and effective provisioning, operational logistics, equipment accounting, stock control, warehousing and distribution, movement and transportation of cargo for sea and air transport.

Read: Australian Police Rescues 12-year-old After He Drove Away In Truck To Escape Bushfire

Primarily a summer role, with the possibility of winter positions, Station Supply Officers will work at all three Antarctic stations and Macquarie Island. The annual base salary (while in Australia) is $74,469 per annum and additional allowances totalling $60,974 per annum are payable while working in Antarctica.

The government also looking for chefs for station cooking and catering, food safety and kitchen hygiene, control of all foodstuffs and consumables. The Chef assigned to Casey station will be required to be available to relieve the Wilkins Aerodrome Camp Support Officer (ACSO) at times throughout the flying season. An employer superannuation contribution of up to 15.4 per cent will be paid in addition to salary and allowances for almost all the jobs.

Read: Today Marks 52 Years Of Ex-Australian PM Harold Holt's Mysterious Disppearance

Read: Australia: Couple Finds Giant 10-foot Python Coiled Around Christmas Tree