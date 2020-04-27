How Aviation Industry Could Play A Big Role In Economic Recovery Of Post-Covid World

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global airline industry has suffered a major setback and the nationwide lockdown has left all air travel suspended. This only adds to the piling losses of the aviation industry, especially ahead of the usually profitable vacation season. As per the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), the aviation industry is looking to work with governments to restore 'confidence' in air travel, something which has been shaken amid the pandemic. The other important area of discussion is to gradually restore air travel and services after deliberating with public health and medical experts.

"Work must begin on a multilateral basis to develop the necessary protocols to safeguard public health while restoring international connectivity including air services," said AAPA Director General Subhas Menon to news agency ANI.

'Aviation industry could help in economic recovery'

According to AAPA, the aviation industry could prove as a major stakeholder in boosting the economy in a post-pandemic world. "Aviation drives economic and social development as part of a much wider travel and tourism sector, which in turn supports global trade, development, and business activity", said Menon adding that Governments will need airlines for a wider economic recovery, through tourism no matter how slow or sporadic the process might be.

"The key to success is close collaboration with the many stakeholders which make up the global air transportation system, including aeronautical authorities, airlines, airports, and other service providers as in-depth knowledge and close integration with established business systems are essential," said Menon.

The aviation sector is intending on building back public confidence with the help of regular meetings with health and medical experts, he stated. Departure screening measures, security checkpoints, immigration, and other facilities at airports may need to be revised in line with updated recommendations on social distancing and hygiene standards, said Menon. "These measures are expected to remain in place for a considerable period but will need to be kept under regular review and updated in accordance with expert guidance from public health and medical experts," he concluded.

(With Agency Inputs)