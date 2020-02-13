Beach Bachelorette Ideas: Check Out Ideal Destinations Across India For The Party

Bachelorette parties are organised for brides-to-be in order to enjoy their single relationship status the last time, before getting officially married. A bachelorette party is not only full of fun but also gives some relaxing time to the bride-to-be from her hectic wedding preparations. So if you are one of those people who want to have the time of your life with your close ones, here are a few ideal beach destinations in India that you must consider-

Beach destinations for a bachelorette party in India for a fun-filled experience

Goa

Image Credit: LBB Goa Instagram

Goa is synonymous with parties, be it of any kind. It is the hub of parties in India. So if a beachside Bachelorette party is on your mind, then Goa is the place to go. The state of Goa provides an ample amount of party places and several spas for indulging into some relaxing and pampering time prior to the wedding. The city never sleeps and you can party for n number of hours. Either book a shack or attend an ongoing dance festival. The number of possibilities are numerous in Goa for a Bachelorette party.

Mumbai

Image Credit: LBB Mumbai Instagram

There is no way that we do not include Mumbai while talking about ideal beach destinations in India for a Bachelorette party. You can book a private Yacht from Colaba's Gateway of India. Depending on your budget, you can party all day or all night that's totally up to you.

Apart from a Yacht party, you can also go for a beach-themed party at any of the popular beaches in Mumbai. In fact, Gorai Beach is highly popular amongst the masses for hosting bachelorette parties throughout the year. This is because not only you can host a party there, but also stay in one of the resorts located in the same vicinity.

Lakshadweep

Image Credit: Shutterstock

A top-most tourist attraction in Lakshadweep which is simply perfect for hosting an epic Bachelorette party in India is the Lakshadweep island. One of the best destinations within the Lakshadweep Islands is the stunning Aggati island. The island is a paradise for the water sports enthusiasts, as one gets to enjoy several water sports at the Aggati islands, which is a great inclusion to the boring and conventional Bachelorette party. The island is also home to beautiful flora and fauna, which is simply gorgeous to look at. A stroll at the beachside post the party with your friends can be truly relaxing.

