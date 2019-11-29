Day Trips Around Bali - Venues That Can Perfectly Invigorate Your Mind And Body

Bali is known as the paradise of Indonesia, popular for its pristine beaches, paddy fields and vintage temples. There are many scenic landscapes and serene places in Bali that will refresh your mind and soul. Here are some of the best day trips around Bali:

Lembongan Island

Known to be a tranquil Island, this place is situated towards the south-eastern end of Bali. The mangrove vegetation, scenic fishing hamlets and volcanic outcrops are some of the things you can cover in your day trips around Bali. Places to see here are Devils Tear and Nusa Ceningan. The distance from Bali to this location is 54.8 km.

Tanah Lot

Situated off the Bali coast, this place is a unique rock formation behind the blue ocean. It is also home to the ancient temple of Pura Tanah lot. Tourist from across the world pay visit to this ancient temple. It takes approximately 40 minutes to reach Tanah Lot. The distance is around 50-60 km from Bali.

Nusa Penida

This wonderful place is separated from Bali by the Badung Strait. It is known to be one of the most perfect places for quick day trips around Bali. You can chill at the beach and sunbathe. The unique places to visit are Nusa Lembongan, Kelingking beach and the broken beach. Its distance from Bali is 65.8 km.

Ubud

Hills capped with lush greenery and beautiful Hindu temples and caves are some of the most beautiful spots to view in Ubud. You can visit this stunning countryside in around 2 hours, making it one of the best day trips around Bali. Do not miss visiting the Ubud monkey forest and Puri Lukisan Museum. Its distance from Bali is 73.4 km.

Padangbai

A damous port town in Indonesia visited by tourists across the world, it is one of the best places to chill and water-based activities. Key attractions of this place are the Blue Lagoon beach and Padang Bai beach. Another place for day trips around Bali, its distance from Bali is 103 km.

