Best Day Trips From Amsterdam That You Can Undertake For A Memorable Travel Experience

Travel

There are some great places to visit to enjoy the best day trips from Amsterdam. Here is a list of places that can offer you authentic Dutch travel experience.

Best day trips from Amsterdam

Amsterdam is one of the best places to visit in the Netherlands. But there are other places around the city which you can visit for a memorable one-day trip. These places are not only picturesque but also introduces you to the traditional Dutch culture as well as the modern landscape of the Netherlands. 

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher Speaks About His Medical Drama Series 'New Amsterdam'

Zaanse Shans

If you wish to witness and feel the Dutch experience, then Zaanse Shans is the best place to be. The village is a residential area, but it has a great view of the beautiful windmills. It gives you a great experience of a typical Dutch town from the 18th-19th century.

There are also places like a wooden clog maker, a lumber mill, a cheese-making shop, as well as The Zaans Museum. A 15-minute train from Amsterdam's Central Station and then a great 20-minute walk will lead you to Zaanse Shans.

Giethoorn

Giethoorn is another small village located at a 1.5 hours drive from Amsterdam. The village is like a tiny Venice, with canals replacing streets and boats replacing cars. It is known to be one of the most special places in the Netherlands. Considering that the village might be crowded during summers, it is advisable to visit during the months of September-October with the colours of fall make the village picturesque.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netherlands (@iamgiethoorn) on

ALSO READ | Amsterdam Bicycle Mayor Believes Cycling Could Save World, Improve Public Health

Rotterdam

A 35-minute train ride will take you to Netherlands' second-largest city. Rotterdam is known for its amazing architecture and the great city vibes. The cube houses in Markthal and the street of Pannekoekstraat are the famous tourist spots. You can also go to the Luchtsingel Bridge. The Delfshaven area is known best for having the only building that wasn't destroyed in WWII. The Rotterdam Port is also the largest in Europe; so make sure that you don't miss it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rotterdam, Netherlands (@rotterdam) on

ALSO READ | Christmas Markets In Amsterdam: Ice Village And Other Winter Markets To Visit In December

