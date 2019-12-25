Christmas Markets In Amsterdam: Ice Village And Other Winter Markets To Visit In December

Amsterdam is famous for its canals, coffee shops, narrow houses, art, cycling paths, chocolates, houses, and also for the winter markets that they host around Christmas. Amsterdam is the hub for many winter markets in the month of December that is full of festive atmosphere, cosy market stalls, traditional food platters throughout the markets and hot chocolates that could just melt away the December blues. Check out these markets when in Amsterdam.

Best Christmas markets in Amsterdam in 2019

Museumplein Ice Village

Every December a small market is held in front of the Rijksmuseum at the Museumplein. the main attraction of the festival is the gadgets, Christmas accessories, ice rink, live entertainment and scrumptious food all lined up along in small chalets. The market will start from December 16 to December 26 at Museumplein.

Winter Village at Stadshart Amstelveen, Rembrandtplein

The RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre will get converted into a winter market with the ultimate Christmas experience. Here you would be able to skate at indoor and outdoor tracks, skiing, curling, visit the après-ski, ride on the Ferris wheel, listen to the live music or just watch a movie. The market is called a winter paradise and would start from December 7 to January 5 at RAI, Europaplein.

Westergas Christmas market

In the north of Amsterdam is a location called Westergas which experiences an amazing Christmas market as well. The highlight of this market is that you can shop for the perfect Christmas gifts from here. It is a fun market where you can hang out with your friends alongside some amazing beer, listen to live music or just let your kids have fun in the children's program that they organise every year. The market starts from December 20 and will stay until December 23 at Westergas, Polonceaukade 27.

Museum Market at Museumplein

Last but not least is the museum market at Museumplein which also holds an annual market at this location every year where you can get your hands on unique Dutch designer items. Along with that, groove to the music, snacks and drinks here which you can get for a reasonably priced value. The market will be installed on many dates each month with the first date falling on February 16 at Museumplein.

