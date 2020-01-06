Holiday Homes In Puri For A Fun And Memorable Vacation In 2020

Puri is known for its beaches and age-old temples. If you are looking to relax on the beaches, Puri is the perfect place. There are places like Chilika Lake & Bird Sanctuary and Gundicha Ghar Temple that you should consider visiting. Puri is mainly popular for its Beach, Puri Beach Festival, Puri Jagannath temple, Chilika Lake & Bird Sanctuary, and Gundicha Ghar Temple. Puri also boasts of some sea-facing as well as affordable holiday homes. Let’s take a look at the three best places to stay in Puri that we have curated for you.

Best Holiday Homes In Puri, Odisha

Shonar Kutir Holiday Home

If you are looking for a comfortable stay with a swimming pool, this is your spot. One great thing about this place is that it is inexpensive and is located just 0.5 km away from the beach. This place is also only a 10-minute drive from Jagannath Temple.

Location: Krishna Sea Sight, Block-12, Baliapanda, New Marine Drive, 753001 Puri, India

Starting Price: INR 1,399 per night.

La Platina Premium Suites

If you are looking for a luxury holiday home, this place is perfect for you. This place also provides you with some basic kitchen essentials, to help you have breakfast. This hotel also has fountains and gardens. And the garden also has some ducks and birds.

Location: Baliapanda Housing Board Colony, Puri, Odisha 752001

Starting Price: INR 4,500 per night

The Raths

This place offers luxuriously big bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes. The house is also located in a residential area in the city. And the hosts are going to provide you with complimentary breakfast. The guests also have access to their private terraces. The house caters to an emergency room as well.

Location: Balighat Puri, Odisha India The Raths, Gopalji Nagar, Brahman Pokhari, 752002 Puri, India

Price: INR 2,700 per night

