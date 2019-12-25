Wondering About Best Places To Go In Asia During December? Here Are Our Picks

With New Year just around the corner, all one can think of is a short trip to celebrate the New Year's eve at an exotic locale. The month of December is that time of year when winters are at its peak, and travellers are all set to board flights, ditching their monotonous life. However, if you are in a dilemma as to which place to go during the Christmas month, then it has to be in Asia. Take a look at the best places to go in Asia during December.

Also Read:Tbilisi: Things To Do And Places To Visit In The Capital City Of Georgia

Best Places In Asia To Visit In December

Bangkok

Bangkok is synonymous with parties, nightlife and massages of all sorts. The city is famous for its outlandish flamboyant nature. The month of December is the best time of the year to visit the city. Bangkok offers delicious local cuisines to and great shopping experience to its travellers. Often the city is crowded during Christmas and New Year, therefore its best to book your tickets well in advance. The weather is pleasant in Bangkok during December, so does the city vibe.

Also Read: Five Stunning Instagram-worthy Spots You Must Visit In Mumbai

Laos

Laos is the perfect destination for nature-lovers. Laos is a landlocked country which is located in Southeast Asia. It is close to the northeast part of Thailand, and it is bound by Vietnam from the west. It is surrounded by other neighbouring countries like Cambodia, Myanmar and the Republic of China. It is a multi-cultural society which is famous for its serene beauty and rural villages. One gets to witness beautiful caves, ancient temples and serene waterfalls. Luang Prabang, the capital city is home to some ancient Buddhist temples. Elephant rides can also be enjoyed when in Luang Prabang while capturing the scintillating view of waterfalls nearby. A highly recommended place to visit to enjoy your winters.

Also Read:Laos: Things To Know & Places To Visit In This Beautiful Country

Lakshadweep

If you wish to spend your December near a lovely beachside, then Lakshadweep is an ideal tourist destination for you. Lakshadweep is a union territory of India, which is smallest in size. It is an ensemble of several islands surrounded by the Arabian Sea. The word Lakshwadeep in Sanskrit and Malayalam language means "hundreds of islands". Lakshadweep is a popular tourist destination due to its exotic beaches and stunning locales. From food to the beautiful greenery, this place is a must-visit when planning for a jaunt in December in Asia.

Also Read:Lakshadweep: Things To Know & Places To Visit In Beautiful Lakshadweep

Mumbai, India

Mumbai is the financial capital of India, also known as the city of dreams. The city of dreams Mumbai is home to some of the most enchanting locations. From popular tourist spots to some hidden gems, there's no dearth of beauty in this city. Be it the breathtaking view from Marine Drive or the lavish clubs, the city is ideal to welcome your New Year with a bang.