Best Things To Do With Kids In New York: Children's Museum Of The Art & Other Places

Travel

Best things to do with kids in New York: New York is one of the busiest cities in the US. Read on to know about some of the best kid-friendly places in NYC.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Best Things To Do With Kids In New York

Planning a vacation getaway with your kids and family at times makes it tough to settle on where to go and what to do. New York is one of the busiest cities in the United States. From honking taxis or the sheer size of the most populous city in the U.S., navigating New York City with kids can be a daunting task. However, beyond the hustle and bustle of the city, New York has many more activities and experiences to offer the kids. Here are some of the best picks to kid-friendly destinations in New York.

Also Read | New York travel: Here are a few places that you can visit for your weekend getaway

Also Read | Aarey Colony: Spending a day at the Green Belt of Mumbai suburbs

Best Things To Do With Kids In New York

The Empire State Building

Alongside every adult’s choice, the Empire State Building is also a kid-friendly destination in New York. The dazzling city views from the 86th floor is a great New York experience. You’ll have two potential lines to cope with—buying tickets and waiting for the elevator. You can also book the tickets online. Tips: Dusk is an ideal time to see the city and watch the lights twinkle with a magical sight.

Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island tours

Statue Liberty and Ellis Island tours might sound cliché but they have great kids-friendly tour guide options. You can ask for the children’s audio tour (created for ages six to ten) in the lobby of the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal, and then kids four feet or taller can climb to the top of the statue’s crown. Don’t miss the free Statue of Liberty Museum.

Children's Museum of the Arts

As the name suggests, this museum is made for kids. Check out the 10,000-square-foot Children’s Museum of the Arts for kid-centered activities, plenty of hands-on art workshops, and 2,000 brightly coloured paintings and drawings. The art there is mostly designed by kids.

Also Read | Solo travel: Things to keep in mind for a perfect getaway to Norway

Also Read | Mumbai cafes: Candies, Hakkasan & other places you need to visit for a fun-filled

Published:
COMMENT
