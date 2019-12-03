New York Travel: Here Are A Few Places That You Can Visit For Your Weekend Getaway

New York City is a great place to visit, but once you start living there, you obviously would love to visit new places to escape from all the hassle in the city. There is no shortage of great getaway options from New York City. Here are a few places that you can visit on your next weekend getaway from New York City.

Weekend getaways from New York

Beacon

The city of Beacon, New York, is located in the Hudson Valley and has great options for art lovers. Tourists could spend their day at the Beacon Museum, Hudson Beach, Glass studio, and many different galleries. You can also go for a short drive from the Storm King Art Center. The theme restaurant and a motorcycle museum there is something you should not miss. It is less than two hours away from New York City by car or train.

Read: Travel: Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Los Angeles

New hope and Lambertville

The "picturesque" towns of New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Lambertville, New Jersey, sitting on opposite sides of the Delaware River can be your favorite spot for weekend getaways. You'll find art galleries, fantastic restaurants and different kinds of shops all around the place. New Hope and Lambertville are also full of cultural attractions such as the historic New Hope & Ivyland Railroad, ghost tours, and antique shops.

Read: Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Dublin

North Fork

The North Fork of Long Island is one of the best places to escape from all the hustles. Beaches, farms, wine, and sunsets are what you need for a peaceful getaway. There are also famous wineries, boutiques, hotels, seafood restaurants, and even a lavender farm on the North Fork peninsula. It takes less than three hours from New York City to reach there by car or train.

Read: Best Places In Mumbai To Try Some Lip-smacking Ragda Pattice

Litchfield county

This area is only about a two-hour drive from New York City. There are some great hiking spots near Bear Mountain and Mount Frissell, which are also the highest point in the state. You can rent canoes and kayaks from Memorial Day through Labor Day at Lake Waramaug State Park. There are also a number of farms in the area, which make it ideal for spending a one-day picnic.

Read: Cancun: Things To Do And Places To Visit In This City Of Mexico