Mystery Of Bhangarh Fort: Story Behind The Most Haunted Place In India

The town of Bhangarh lies on the edge of the Sariska forest in Rajasthan. Bhangarh is a city in India that was built in 1613 and is famous for its historic ruins within the Bhangarh Fort. It is situated in the Alwar district, Rajgarh municipality in Rajasthan. During the rule of Bhagwant Das, the town was established as the residence of his second son Madho Singh, the younger brother of the general of Emperor Akbar, Man Singh I.

The mystery of Bhangarh Fort

One of the myth says that that King Madho Singh founded the city of Bhangarh after receiving ascetic permission from Guru Balu Nath, who was meditating there. Guru Balu Nath approved the town's establishment but he also cursed the Bhangarh Town and said: The moment the shadow of your palace touches me you are undone. The city shall be no more! But one of the ambitious descendants raised the palace to such a height that it cast a shadow over the forbidden retreat of Balu Nath, and his prophecy became true as predicted, devastating the entire city. The samadhi that is said to lie to Guru Balu Nath is still there.

Another myth involves the legend of Bhangarh's Princess Ratnavati. She was considered to be Rajasthan's most beautiful princess at that time. As per the legend, as soon as she turned 18, she started getting marriage proposals from many guys. A Tantrik, called Singhia, was also in love with the princess but knew that the match was impossible. So, Singhia planned to trick the princess and get her into his hands. One day, he saw the princess in the market and planned to trick her by using his black magic on the oil that she was going to buy. The oil's magic would make the princess surrender herself to him once she touches the oil. But, the plan failed as the princess caught him enchant the oil and poured the oil on the ground. As the oil struck the ground, it turned into a boulder, cursing Singhia to death. Before dying, the Tantrik reportedly cursed the place. Legend says that the year after the Tantrik's death, there was a war between Bhangarh and Ajabgarh in which Princess Ratnavati died.

According to the Speaking tree, there are ghosts in Bhangarh, which is why visitors are not allowed to enter the fort after sunset and before sunrise. Locals assume that Princess Ratnavati was born elsewhere and that Bhangarh's fort and kingdom are waiting for her return to put an end to the curse. If you read the sign of the Archeological Survey of India, you will find some unusual instructions given by the government indicate indirectly that the site is haunted as it is strictly forbidden to visit the fort before sunrise and after sunset.

