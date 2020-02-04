Bird Sanctuaries In Gujarat That Are A Must-visit For All Ornithology Enthusiasts

Gujarat is of the largest salt marsh of Asia. The place is famous for its numerous temples. But the rare and extremely unknown fact about Gujarat is that it has some rare wildlife dwellings. Gujarat shelters a huge number of Asiatic lions in the famous Gir National Park. If we talk about the wildlife in Gujarat, there a large number of migratory birds who have found Gujarat as their preferred house as per climate change. There are a number of bird and wildlife sanctuaries in Gujarat that are worth visiting on your next trip there. Have a look-

Birds & Wildlife Sanctuaries in Gujarat to explore when you visit

Gir National Park

Reportedly, the largest abode of the Asiatic Lions in the country, the Gir National Park attracts a large number of tourists every year. The Gir National Park has now become a major tourist fasciation in Gujarat due to the high lion population there. Not only lions but there are also rusty-spotted cats, pangolin, ruddy mongoose, paradise flycatchers’ civets, and other 300 species of birds. The best time to visit this National Park is from December to mid-June.

Image courtesy: @wildjaifarm

Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary

Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary is a sanctuary that covers almost an area of 13o sq.km situated in the Panchmahal district of Central Gujarat. The residing wildlife creatures in this Sanctuary are leopards, hyenas, python, jackals, cobra, the tailorbird, crocodiles, the golden oriole, teals, and ducks in large numbers. The places in Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary that are worth-watching are Targol and Kada. The best time to visit the Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary is from July to February.

Image courtesy: @shyamsinh_rajput

Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary

Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary is one of the most beautiful lake sanctuary in Gujarat. It is dotted with 360 islets. It is a big Sanctuary that covers 64 km of the area from Ahmedabad. This Wildlife sanctuary boasts of being the largest wetland bird sanctuary in Gujarat. They house around 200 species of birds in the sanctuary making it a popular site for bird-watching. Birds like Flamingos, ducks, geese, pelicans, rails, cranes, coots, cormorants, egrets, herons, storks, etc. can be sighted here. The best time to visit the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary is between the month of November and April.

Image courtesy: @wildlife_lover_of _india

