Majestic Wildlife Sanctuaries In India To Visit At Least Once In Life

National Parks in India are responsible for supporting the endangered species in the Indian sub-continent. They are also a great means of attracting tourists all across the globe who want to experience the rawness of wild animals. They offer a diverse variety of animals, reptiles, birds and trees. Here is a list of top three Wildlife Sanctuaries in India that an individual must-visit.

Sundarbans National Park

Sundarbans National Park, located in West Bengal, is one of the world's largest mangroves sanctuary. The place offers some breathtaking views and a diverse variety of animals and birds, especially tigers and saltwater crocodiles. This national park is known for its large population of Bengal Tigers (approximately 400 tigers in the vicinity) which are a great tourist attraction all across the globe. Apart from giant reptiles and carnivores, the other major attraction of Sundarbans are the varieties of Mangroves. The place offers around 64 types of mangrove trees which include, Genwa, Gurjan, Sundari and a lot more.

Ranthambore National Park

Ranthambore National Park of Rajasthan is majestic and huge. The most appealing region inside the park is in Sawai Madhopur District of Rajasthan. This wildlife sanctuary covers around 400 sq km of the area inside Rajasthan. It is surrounded with Banas and Chambal river. This sanctuary holds a distinct variety of water bodies with a mix of beautiful spots, wild animals and a unique history. It was established in 1980 and it hardly takes three and a half hours to complete the safari in a jeep. The best time to visit this place is from October to June.

Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary

Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary is popular all across the globe. This wondrous place holds and conserves many endangered species that were at the verge of their extinction. This sanctuary, located in Assam, was declared as the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 1985. It supports the survival of the wildlife and consists of endangered species like one-horned Rhinos and big-toothed elephants. The best time to visit this sanctuary is from November till late April.

