Bird Sanctuaries In South India That Serve As A Treat For Birdwatchers

India plays a major role in hosting approximately 1200 species of birds including the migratory birds as well. India is one of the largest breeding grounds of birds in the world and is, therefore, a treat for the birdwatchers and ornithologists. Take a look at some of the best bird sanctuaries in south India.

Smallest bird sanctuary in South India: Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, Tamil Nadu

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary is one of the smallest bird sanctuaries of India that is situated in Tamil Nadu. The sanctuary is home to approx. 40,000 birds out of which 26 belong to a rare species.

Some famous species include Cormorants, Pintails, Pond Heron, Paddy Bird, Painted Stork, Shovellers, Terns, White Ibis with migratory birds like Grey Pelican Australia, Grey Heron Bangladesh, Open-billed Stork Bangladesh make their shelter in Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary.

Largest bird sanctuary in South India: Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

The Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary situated in Karnataka and is amongst the smallest bird sanctuaries India that covers an area of less than one square kilometre. It has 13 islands and it is home to 219 birds and water species.

Ranganathittu attained the status of the bird sanctuary in the year 1940 due to the courtesy of India's well-known ornithologist, Dr Salim Ali. Birds like Storks, spoonbills, white ibises, egrets, river terns, and darters can be easily spotted here.

Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Kerala

Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary is located in Kerala's Kottayam district and is a popular spot amongst the birdwatchers. It is spread in an area of 14 acres with the main attractions including waterfowl, cuckoo, owl, egret, moorhen, darter, heron, and cormorant. One may even find the popular migratory bird Siberian crane in this sanctuary as well. While birds like Lark, flycatcher, Parrot, teal are also found here during their respective migratory seasons.

Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, Kerala

Thattekad Bird Sanctuary is considered as one of the richest sanctuaries in Kerala. It is spread in the area of 25 sq km. Birds like Large-billed Leaf-warbler, Jerdon’s Nightjar, Indian Cuckoo, Oriental Darter, Cormorants, Whiskered Terns, and Yellow-browed Bulbuls are one of the common birds found here.

Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Andhra Pradesh

Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary is one of the largest bird sanctuaries in India as well as in Southeast Asia. It is the largest habitat that encompasses a large number of pelicans here in the sanctuary situated in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. One can easily spot a Spoon Bill, White Ibis, Night Heron, Open Billed Stork, Painted Stork here. The USP of the location is that it also has a museum, library and an environmental education centre which is usually not present in the bird sanctuaries in India.

