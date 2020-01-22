Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary In Karnataka, Details And The Best Time To Visit

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Karnataka is amongst the best bird sanctuaries India that covers an area of less than one square kilometre. The sanctuary was named after the legendary Hindu God Sri Ranganatha Swamy, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. However, as it is so small, the bird population density in this area is extremely high.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has 13 islands and it is home to 219 bird and water species. Ranganathittu attained the status as a bird sanctuary in the year 1940 courtesy of India's noted ornithologist, Dr Salim Ali. Dr Ali, during his survey of the birds of Mysore, advocated for the establishment of such a sanctuary to protect and preserve the habitat.

Also Read | Shivamogga: Gudavi bird sanctuary experiences migrated birds after many years

All about Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Karnataka

The most common birds that can be generally spotted in the sanctuary are painted storks, spoonbills, white ibises, egrets, herons, and partridges. Most of the birds like white Ibis, cormorants, egrets, herons, river terns, and darters stay on the tiny islands within the river, which a visitor can see through a boat. However, the river is filled with beautiful reptiles like crocodiles as Ranganthittu is on the river Kaveri.

Also Read | Silent Valley National Park: the best time to visit and how much it'll cost

Best time to visit the sanctuary

The preferred to visit Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary is between March to May. But, during the time of April to May, the place is seemingly hot and one must carry enough water while visiting. The sanctuary gets crowded by 12 PM, so it is advisable to visit in the morning to start the tour before it gets rushed. The sanctuary is open for visitors from 8:30 AM to 5:45 PM. Boating charges for Indians are Rs.50 per person in share while for foreigners it is Rs.300 per person. The exclusive private boat is easily available for Rs 1,000, which is perfect for a private safari.

Also Read | 3 National Parks in Kerala that are too blissful to miss out

Also Read | Marine National Park is the best-option when you want to explore marine life in India