Here Are Bollywood Couples Favourite Honeymoon Destinations; Read

Honeymoon in a beautiful destination is many couple's dreams. Here are some such honeymoon destinations inspired by the vacations of Hollywood and Bollywood celebrity couples which are not just picturesque but also post-card worthy. And a bonus about these places is that one can spot a celeb or two on the day.

Gstaad

Gstaad was one of the most popular destinations in Bollywood in 2019. Quite a lot of celebs like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor had gone there to enjoy a vacation among the snowscapes. The celebrities also went celebrate New Years 2020 making it one of the most popular honeymoon destinations. For those honeymooners who want to escape the heat and ski in the Alps, Gstaad is the place to be.

Italy

That the Jonas' are Italians is known to all. But what one may not know is that Italy also seems to be Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's favourite holiday destination. They were spotted holidaying last year in Tuscany and also spent Valentine's Day in Milan.

George Clooney is also one of the celebs who love to holiday in Lake Como (where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married). Apart from them, Jennifer Aniston, Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Hugh Jackman were also spotted in Italy's Amalfi coast. All these celebs have surely made Italy one of the popular honeymoon destinations in the world.

London

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most popular Bollywood couples in the industry. Fans seem to be following every movement of the couple. They were recently spotted in London boating in ethnic wears. One can always count on Sonam for fashion goals. Even this time she did not disappoint the fashionistas, wearing ivory traditional wear completed with heavy jewellery. Honeymooners can take cues from this couple on how to keep fashion statement intact while on a holiday.

