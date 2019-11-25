Cafes In Mumbai That Book Lovers Must Visit For A Soothing Experience

Books, sound place and coffee sum up is a popular reading experience. There is something unique about smelling the books along with enjoying sips of coffee. Enjoying the two is often on every book lover's list. Here are some of the best book cafes in Mumbai that can give the cozy corner you need to curl up in.

Kitab Khana

Perhaps, this is one of the best book cafes in Mumbai that you can enjoy spending your time reading. It is home to thousands of books in various languages. There is a small food cafe located in the corner named Food For Thought. The food cafe adds up to the reading experience. You can enjoy a few cups of coffee and read too. Location: Somaiya Bhavan, 45/47, Ground Floor, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Leaping Windows Cafe

This is one of the best book cafes in Mumbai for people who want the perfectly cosy place to read. Located in a basement, The book cafe is packed with novels, fictions and non-fiction books. Before you enter the great world of books, you can enjoy a cup of coffee which is located at the top. Location: 3, Corner View, Opposite to Bianca Towers, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Neighbourhood book cafe

One of the best book cafes for every book lover. You can find some impressive books to read in this book cafe. The place also offers brownies to every reader at this book cafe. Books and brownies sum up the entire book experience. Location: Shop 3, Samadhan Cooperative Society, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai.

Title Waves

This book cafe is a boutique book store that is attached to a coffee shop names Di Bella. This is without a doubt one of the best book cafes in Mumbai to visit with your friends. You can enjoy the company of peace and silence, which otherwise you would be spending time talking for hours. Location: St Pauls Media Complex, 24th Road, Off Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Prithvi Cafe

There is not a single person that is not crazy about this book cafe. It is one of the best open garden book cafes in Mumbai that is decorated with lanterns. You can enjoy Irish coffee and enjoy reading your favourite books. Location: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

