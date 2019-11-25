Book Cafes In Pune: Where In The City Can You Sip Coffee And Read Your Favourite Book?

Pune, or lovingly called as 'Poona' is reportedly called as the 'Oxford of West', due to its association with arts, literature, theatre and science. Reportedly, the city has the highest numbers of educational institutes to its name. According to an online portal, Pune hosts about 433 colleges in and around the city. Also popularly known as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune also serves the best authentic Maharashtrian cuisine.

Popular Book Cafes in Pune

A new phenomenon is reportedly changing the cultural landscape of Pune. Reportedly, many book cafes situated in and around the city are offering Punekars a new experience. While some believe the book cafes are a relief from the stringent and claustrophobic libraries, others believe book cafes are a social hub to interact with bibliophiles and others. There are many book cafes in Pune, that not only consist of an interesting book collection, but also serve tasty meals. Here are the top five book cafes every Punekar should visit at least once.

Pagdandi Book Cafe, Baner

This quaint little book cafe is located in the Baner-Pashan Link Road. Reportedly, Pagdandi is one of the most popular book cafes around the city. This place is popular especially for its chai and pakoda combination, that is allegedly every visitor's favourite.

Waari Book Cafe, Kothrud

This popular cafe is located in Karve Road, Pune. The mesmerising paintings and a rich collection of English, Hindi and Marathi books make it a must-visit place. Reportedly, this cafe is a popular spot for college students to grab a cup of coffee and divulge in the world of books.

Cafe Kathaa, Shivaji Nagar

Located in the hustle-bustle of FC Road, Cafe Kathaa is reportedly the creative hub of the city. This place reportedly hosts some of the most colourful and talked-about art workshops and events in the city. One can find all genre of books in their huge book collection.

Manmauji Cafe, Viman Nagar

Located in one of the poshest localities of Pune, Manmauji is one of the most popular book cafes in Pune. The unique seating arrangement of this book cafe makes it a must-visit place. Reportedly, Manmauji is equipped with hammocks rather than chairs to make reading a leisure and relaxing activity.

The Munching Route cafe, Baner

This cosy-little book cafe located in Baner has books from the owner's personal collection. Reportedly, the Mumbai Chicken pizza and cupcakes are one of the most popular dishes served at the cafe.

