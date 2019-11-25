Book Cafes To Visit In Kolkata When You Want To Read A Book Sipping Coffee

Cafés are the ultimate hangout place, be it with your friends’ circle or for some quiet time. There are times when one just feels like getting lost in the middle of a crowd and what better place to do that than in a cozy book café with your favourite cup of coffee or tea. Kolkata is known for its rich cultural history and amazing eateries. The city also offers some of the best book-cafés to spend time in.

Best of Book-Cafés in Kolkata

Café Story By Chai Break

What better way to read your book than with a hot and steaming cup of chai? Head down to this cozy café to satisfy the quench for chai and enjoy reading your favourite novel sitting by the window pane watching life pass you by. The crispy chilli potato dish is a must-try.

Cha Bar

This is one of the oldest Bookstore-cum-café in the city. It is a perfect haven for booklovers. One can easily spend hours in here taking a look at the books and savouring a hot cup of chai. The interiors of the space are bound to make you stay.

Café O Kobita

This is a quiet and quaint hangout place to visit when one needs some calm space. The quirky graffiti, Bengali poetry and the posters of Satyajit Ray will put you in the right mood to read. The bookshelf here is overflowing with choices to pick from. Pick your book and indulge in a platter of kebabs with a cup of hot chocolate.

Terminal 11

This place provides an insane variety of books to choose from. The welcoming interiors and vibrant colours of this space have the instant ability to calm your nerves. Moreover, the place also provides free Wifi. The place is known for its cheesy fries and hot coffee brews.

Artsy Café

Whenever there is a heavy downfall and one needs a space to hang out, Artsy Café is the perfect place for it. The place is tastefully done with witty colours and an amazing interior. Whenever one is bored, it is easy to simply take a book and just lounge on the cozy sofas there with a delicious cup of coffee.

