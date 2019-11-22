Food Trucks: Three Food On Wheels Restaurants Serving The Best Meals In Mumbai

Street food is loved and adored by most Indians. The idea of going from one stall to others and enjoying various delicacies is a delightful thought. Off-late, a new culinary trend is gaining momentum in the country. And the trend is food trucks or food on wheels. Reportedly, the future of Food trucks seems bright with a growth rate of 3.7 per cent in the next five years. Presently the concept of food on wheels is prevalent in Indian cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Food trucks in Mumbai

Reportedly, the concept of food on wheels was introduced in Mumbai first not too long ago. According to an online portal, the first-ever food on wheels event was hosted in Bandra's Pali Hill area, with 10-12 food trucks serving Indian and International cuisines. Here are the most famous food trucks that are still operational in Mumbai.

The Lalit Food Truck Company (Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi)

The food truck is the extension of the famous Indian hotel chain, The Lalit. Reportedly, the Mexican cuisine serving food truck was started back in 2014 in Delhi. The food truck launched in 2014 was reportedly appreciated by the folks, so much so that the hotel group launched two more food truck in cities like Bangalore and Mumbai. Reportedly, one can track the food truck by messaging them on Instagram.

Bombay Food Truck (Mumbai)

Located in the vicinity of Bombay Kurla Complex (BKC) this food truck is one of the most popular food on wheels in the city. Reportedly the hummus bowl and grilled steaks are most loved food items served at the food truck. Founded by Ashesh L Sajnani, Bombay Food Truck reportedly is only Indian food truck to get featured in Lonely Planet's guidebook 'Around The World In 80 Food Trucks'.

Marriott on Wheels (Multi-city)

Early this year, the popular hotel chain, Marriott launched its first-ever mobile food truck. Reportedly, the food truck is on a 45-day long journey, visiting cities like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, Madhuri and Pune, among others. Few dishes served on the menu include Meen Moleshan which will be available in Kochi, Kosha Mangsho Kathi Roll which will be available in Pune.



