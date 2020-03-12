Catherine Falls, Bakthang Falls & Other Beautiful Waterfalls In India One Must Visit

Being a country full of rivers, India has no dearth of beautiful waterfalls. Some of these even have myths and legends associated with it adding more significance to them. Visiting a waterfall, bathing in its natural, pristine waters have become of the travel trends today. Here are some of the beautiful waterfalls of India that one can visit for a breathtaking view of nature at its best:

Catherine Falls

Located in Kotagiri and nestled amidst the Nilgiri mountains is the Catherine Falls. Kotagiri is close to both Coonoor and Ooty which are also two of South India's most popular hill stations. According to reports, Catherine Falls has been named so after the wife of an English official called MD Cockburn. The rippling waters of Catherine Falls make it one of the most beautiful waterfalls of India. It can be viewed from one of the popular tourist destinations down south, called Dolphin's Nose.

Also Read: Agoda Research Reveals Travel Trend Expectations For The 2020s

Bakthang Falls

Located in the North-eastern state of Sikkim, the Bakthang Falls is closer to the capital city of Gangtok. Bakthang in local language means 'forest meadow' and is one of the most beautiful waterfalls of India. Although it is one of the lesser-known tourist spots of the area, the Bakthang falls can be easily reached after a short drive from Gangtok's MG Marg. It is located on a bend while driving towards the Tashi viewpoint. For the tourists visiting the spot, there is a rope sliding adventure sport that they can indulge in.

Also Read: Top Travel Trends In 2020: From 'Carbon Offsetting' To The Widely Popular 'Microcations'

Dudhsagar Falls

Dudhsagar Falls is located in India's party destination, Goa. It is one of the most beautiful waterfalls of India and also a popular one among tourists. Loosely translated Dudhsagar in English means "ocean or sea of milk". It has been named such because of its foaming waters which gush down into a pool below. The Dudhsagar Falls is particularly beautiful during the monsoon season. It is a couple of hours away from the capital of Goa, Panjim.

Also Read: Digital Detox: The New Travel Trend To Look Forward To In 2020

Also Read: Travel Face Masks, Sunscreen And Other Beauty Products To Use While Travelling