Check Out 5 Best Tea Stalls In Kolkata To Relish Chai In Winter

Nothing could be better than sipping Kulhad Chai in the aesthetic backdrop of the Howrah, Kolkata. With each sip of the tea, you can experience the things to get slower and better. Kolkata has some of the finest tea ranges that can be slurped around tea time. We list down some of the best locations that serve delicious teas in Kolkata-

Also Read | Kolkata: Govt Begins Selling Onions At Subsidised Rate Of Rs 59 At Ration Shops

Flurys

For a cup of morning bliss, one can head to Flury’s. Established in the year 1927, Flury’s offer a wide range of delicacies along with the tea. The place is located in the Park Street area of Kolkata and it is open all days.

Also Read | Kolkata Guide: Where To Eat, Shop And Stay In India’s 'City Of Joy'

Balwant Singh’s Eating House

The Eating house is popular for its saffron chai and samosa combination. It is essentially a dhaba which serves authentic tea. One can head over to the place with a group of friends and enjoy the evening in Bhawanipur, Kolkata.

Also Read | Scenic Rooftop Bars In Kolkata That Will Make Your Date Sublime

Arun Tea stall

It is a typical stall serving Kulhad chai in the streets of Kolkata. Head to the stall situated in Theatre Road, Elgin, Kolkata. The best combination will come out in the form of 'chai and kachori' in this place.

Also Read | Want To Be A True Kalkatta-wala And Soak In The Kolkata Culture? Here’s How

The Tea Lounge

The Tea Lounge is where you can sit back and relax and have a cup of chai in the morning or afternoon. The Tea Lounge offers brewed and organic version teas. There are sweets and cakes that can be enjoyed along with the tea as well.

Dolly’s Tea Shop

For a chai loving couple who enjoy their morning walks together, this is the ultimate place to be. It has variants in spicy tea to the sweet sugary ones. One can enjoy the biscuits and their loved one's company at this cosy tea stall located in Dhakuria, Kolkata.