Scenic Rooftop Bars In Kolkata That Will Make Your Date Sublime

Rooftop bars send their visitors to another dimension of scenic pleasures. Kolkata is rich in monuments, memorials, festivals and food. Visiting such sky bars will give a perfect view and experience of the Bengali city. Here is a list of the best rooftop bars in Kolkata that offer a perfect dining experience.

Blue and Beyond, New Market Area

The place is scenic and can be best visited during the evening time as one gets to enjoy Kolkata’s most venerable monuments. These include a beautiful view of Victoria Memorial, beautiful sunsets, lovely atmosphere and the majesty of the moon. The blue lights are soothing for the eye that leaves the visitor in awe and calming the mood. The restaurant is on top of one of the taller buildings in the New Market area, which houses The Lindsay Hotel. The rooftop bar's menu is rich in a combination of Indian, Mediterranean, North Western Frontier, and Continental cuisines. The place best offers Mutton Bhuna Gosht Sizzler, Kung Pao Chicken Sizzler, Calypso Fish and Afghani Gosht. The rooftop bar only costs ₹1,600 (approx.) with alcohol for two people.

Also Read | Dal Makhani: Top 4 restaurants that serve this delicious dish in New Delhi

The Wise Owl Steakhouse, Hindustan Park

The Wise Owl is located in the busiest locality of this Bengali city. A person can find this elegant rooftop bar in Hindustan Park. The place is divided into a cafe downstairs and a restaurant on the top. The area is known for its chilled atmosphere and scenic environment. The eyes are complimented with cosy soothing lights and warm interiors. Their menu includes various cuisine options but offers more variety in continental and American dishes. The rooftop bar does not offer alcohol but can be considered as one of the best family restaurants. The rooftop bar is best known for its Chicken Steak, Pork Chops, Chicken BBQ Wings, Beef Steak, Chicken Croquettes and Chicken Sizzler and it hardly costs ₹1,000 for two people.

Also Read | Food: Best restaurants that serves authentic biryani in Hyderabad

Capella - Altair Boutique Hotel

The feel of the place is excellent for going on a date, with miniature palm trees, eye-pleasing purple sky, and the cool ambience. This rooftop bar makes people feel like they are in Dubai but one can find it in Kolkata’s Altair Boutique Hotel, at their air bar and open-air restaurant Capella. The theme of this delicious restaurant hypnotizes the visitors from time-to-time. The place is designed and decorated with various posters and stills from cinema from Bollywood blockbusters to Satyajit Ray’s classics on the walls Anyone who has visited this place will say that the place offers one of the city's best Cocktails, Mocktails, Brownie, Gulab Jamun, Pepperoni Pizza, Lunch Buffet and Hot Chocolate. The rooftop bar hardly costs ₹1,600 for two people.

Also Read | Restaurants in Mussoorie to dine out at 'The Queen of Hills'

Also Read | Mumbai: Best restaurants in the city to try some hot and delicious Japanese food