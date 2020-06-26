Coronavirus Safety Measures To Follow For Safe Travel To European Countries

It has been months since the Coronavirus has taken over the world and has been declared a pandemic. Although some countries are witnessing a flattened curve, many are still battling the virus. Amid times like these, many countries are also gradually easing their lockdown procedures and are opening up for citizens to lead a normal life again. The virus still remains a persistent threat and it is necessary that recommended norms and rules are followed. With European countries gradually returning to their operations, here are a few safety measures that the EU recommends if you're travelling to Europe amid the Coronavirus.

European Parliament Recommendations for travelling safely in coronavirus times

Book tickets online and opt for online check-in to avoid queues, whenever and wherever possible. Respect the social distancing norms set down during luggage drop-off, security checks, boarding and baggage claim, and other formalities. Keep in mind that the airline may allow a limited number of passengers on board. They might also ask you to sit at different places and at a safe distance from passengers that are not a part of your household. Be acceptable of the rules that the airline or transport facility asks you to follow. When social distancing is difficult to ensure, they might ask you to wear face masks. You may have to carry your own food and beverages, and other goods as it might not be available onboard. Transport companies may install protective barriers, for example between passengers and a coach driver. You may be asked to board through a different door. Try getting in an automated transport vehicle so that the drivers can open doors automatically at every stop so that the passengers don’t have to touch buttons or handles when they get off or board the vehicle. It has been recommended that stations, ports, and airports should guarantee regular cleaning and disinfection and provide sanitising/disinfecting products, including providing the same facilities onboard as well. There should be appropriate ventilation on all transport and backup facilities should be available. Passengers can choose between a refund or rerouting for cancelled tickets. If the transport company offers a voucher, you still have the right to ask for a refund or can opt for the company vouchers.

