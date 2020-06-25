Coronavirus: Researchers Say Persistent Cough And Fever Are 'most Prevalent' Symptoms

A persistent cough and fever are confirmed as the most prevalent symptoms associated with Covid-19, according to new research published in the journal Plos One. Health experts studied a sample of over 25,000 cases of the adults above the age of 16 years with laboratory tests confirmed COVID-19 respiratory disease. A random-effects model for pooling of binomial data was applied to estimate the prevalence of symptoms, subgrouping estimates by country.

The researchers – from five universities including the University of Leeds – observed data of COVID-19 patients from over 9 countries and combined the studies from over 851 unique citations, 148 separate studies including the UK, China, and the US. Of that, researchers listed the most common symptoms and the possible outcomes if one contracts the coronavirus.

While there were asymptomatic cases reported in the younger, healthier population, scientists found that 78 to 81 percent of the symptomatic cases had a fever, approximately, 21,701 patients of the total. Further, 21,682 patients, almost 57 per cent had a persistent cough. Fatigue was discovered as a symptom in nearly 31 per cent of patients of COVID-19 that roughly constituted over 13,385 patients. The research also indicated that overall, 19 per cent of hospitalized patients required non-invasive ventilation, which was 6,513 patients out of total sample and 17 per cent required intensive care units (ICU) which is 7504 patients of the total. As many as only 2 percent required extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, 1,486 patients of COVID-19, and the mortality rate was 7 percent 10,402 patients out of the 24,410 adults.

We acknowledge that there is both within-country and between-country differences in the estimated prevalence of different symptoms. We confirm that fever and cough remain the most prevalent symptoms of adults infected by SARS-CoV-2—authors wrote in the study.

The published study is one of the biggest reviews ever conducted to ascertain the symptoms of the coronavirus. It established patients in Singapore were more prone to catching fever when infected with coronavirus as compared to Korea. While in the Netherlands, patients reported persistent cough as the primary symptom. Only 23 per cent reported difficulty in breathing while 25 per cent had a loss of smell. Researchers found that the symptoms were different in each country.

Determines 'who should get tested'

A surgeon and Clinical Research Fellow at the Leeds Institute of Medical Research, Ryckie Wade said, “This analysis confirms a cough and fever were the most common symptoms in people who tested positive with Covid-19.” He added, “This is important because it ensures people who are symptomatic can be quarantined, so they are not infecting others.” Speaking about the study, he said, “It gives confidence to the fact that we have been right in identifying the main symptoms and it can help determine who should get tested.”

Academic papers from the University of Leeds with colleagues from the University of Sheffield, University of Bristol, Imperial College, London, and the Belgian Cancer Centre were involved in the research. Further, the research was funded by the UK’s National Institute for Health Research and VALCOR, in Belgium.

