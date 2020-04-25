This Rickshaw-driver's Covid Innovation May Land Him A Job At Anand Mahindra's Companies

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have been coming up with innovative ideas to maintain social distancing. The chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share one such 'Corona innovation'. Mahindra posted a video of an e-rickshaw driver who has compartmentalised his vehicle in a manner that no two passengers come in direct physical contact with each other.

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

Impressed by the driver's innovation he also tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, the executive director - Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, and asked him to hire the driver as an advisor to his R&D and product development teams.

The video showed how the e-rickshaw driver had used covers to segregate the rickshaw in five sections for his passengers. This way each passenger, including him, could sit in a designated space without coming in contact with the other person. The man recording the video was also heard saying, "This is called corona innovation."

Netizen react

The video has gained lot of praise from the Netizens, all of them praising the driver for his innovative ideas.

Necessity is the mother of invention. !! — Siva Kumar 🇮🇳 (@nakshatrala) April 24, 2020

This is called Indian Jugad👌🙏👏😊 — 𝘚𝘩𝘸𝘦𝘵𝘢 𝘚𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 | श्वेता सावंत (@ShwetShashikant) April 24, 2020

Innovation & Jugad. Indians can get going when the going get though. Seriously he does deserves an appreciation and help. — विक्रम मोहन पत्की 🇮🇳 (@Vickypats66) April 24, 2020

Social isolation transportation system — Ramana (@VENKAT_MADDULA4) April 24, 2020

Meanwhile, India is under lockdown till 3 May 2020 in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. According to the latest health ministry data, the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 24,506, the death toll due to the infection rose to 775.

