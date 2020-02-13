'Dil Chahta Hai' Fort, Chapora Fort Timings, Distance And Location Details

Dil Chahta Hai remains one of the most iconic films which revolved around true friendship and living life to the fullest. Along with it, the movie also played an important role in showcasing the beauty of Goa to the fullest. Every 90s kid will remember the lovely title track which was shot at the Chapora fort which is now literally known as the 'Dil Chahta Hai' fort. For those who are not aware, the fort can be visited from between 9:30 am to 5:30 pm in all days of the week and overlooks the Chapora river. The sunset view from the fort looks breathtaking.

Also Read: 117-year-old Steam Engine On Kalka-Shimla Line Gives Tourists Taste Of History

The Chapora fort is located in Bardez, Goa

The fort was built in the year 1717. According to historical sources, there was a conflict between the Portuguese and Marathas to gain control over it. It was mainly constructed as a defence mechanism and to showcase the military prowess. Today, there is a less number of barracks and houses which were once erected high inside the fort.

The fort is located in Bardez, Goa. The fort can also be reached easily from Mapusa which is around 10 km away from the fort. One can also travel by bus from Mapusa to reach the fort. Legend has it that since the fort had a natural terrain, it was extremely difficult to breach it.

Also Read: Nearly 44,000 Tourists From Punjab Visited Kerala In A Year: Official

The fort makes way for an amazing view of the Vagator Beach

It was also believed that the fort could not be climbed easily. But Maratha leader Sambhaji broke this belief and his army scaled the walls of the fort with unparallel ease. The Portuguese were also impressed by this. The fort ultimately came under the Portuguese rule and they used it to prevent any unwanted conflicts.

The fort also boasts of a stunning sight of the Vagator Beach. However, the fort has become a huge tourist sensation after the film, Dil Chahta Hai and visitors often recreate the infamous pose from the film.

Also Read: Travellers Warned By Bali Authorities As Tourist Contracts Coronavirus

Image Courtesy: Incredible India Twitter